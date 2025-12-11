NFL Insiders Shed Light on Zac Taylor's Future With Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-9 entering Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. They still have a 3% chance of making the playoffs, but that number only jumps to 27% if they win their final four games of the season.

That means head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals are in danger of missing the playoffs for a third-straight year. They've also clinched their first losing season since 2020—when Joe Burrow was a rookie.

Does that mean the Bengals will move on from Taylor? He has one year left on his contract beyond this season. Two NFL insiders weighed in on Taylor's future this week.

"The Bengals are unpredictable, and Zac Taylor has only one year left on his deal," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "Then again, he's either the most or second-most successful coach in franchise history, has established a contending culture and is well liked by the star quarterback. So my guess is he returns. But again, more was expected this season in Cincinnati, so at the very least we have our antennae up."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared similar thoughts:

"Bengals owner Mike Brown operates a little differently—perhaps he lets Taylor coach out his contract that runs through 2026," Fowler wrote. "It feels as if anything is possible there."

Instant Analysis

Cincinnati Bengals executives Mike Brown and his daughter Katie Blackburn talk on the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor's future is probably undecided. He's 3-1 in the AFC North this season, which certainly helps his case. The organization should realize they didn't do enough to bolster their defense in free agency.

Couple that with the Trey Hendrickson debacle and the way the offense has played for most of the year and it's easy to see how the Bengals would convince themselves that Taylor can still be the guy.

Joe Burrow is also a big believer in Taylor. Will that change? Has it changed?

One thing is certain: Bengals ownership will evaluate the entire season. Even last year when it felt like defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was going to be out, he finished the season.

Taylor's future could be decided over the next four weeks. Do the Bengals win out to get to 8-9? Do they sweep the Ravens and Browns to get to 5-1 in the division?

Those things will matter to ownership and certainly play a role in their decision. If Taylor guides the Bengals to seven or more wins, it would be realistic to think ownership would bring him back without a contract extension and see if he can lead the team back to the playoffs in 2026.

Bengals ownership isn't going to make a rash, emotional decision when it comes to the head coach of their football team.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast