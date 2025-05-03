Look: Cincinnati Bengals Rise in Power Rankings Following 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added six players to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Dylan Fairchild.
Cincinnati is hoping the influx in talent can help them get back to the playoffs after back-to-back 9-8 seasons.
The Bengals moved up one spot to 12th in Fox Sports' first post-draft power rankings.
"I didn’t love the Bengals’ draft, but the good news is they have the least amount of work to do among any of the non-playoff teams," David Helman wrote. "The offense is going to average 28 points per game. New defensive coordinator Al Golden just has to have his unit be decent for this to be a playoff team."
How did the rest of the AFC North stack up? The Browns were 31st, the Steelers were 30th and the Ravens were fourth.
Overall, it's a pretty fair assessment of the division. Cleveland has a huge question mark at quarterback. Pittsburgh seems to be hoping that Aaron Rodgers signs with them in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have Joe Burrow and the Ravens have Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has won back-to-back division titles and are trying to become the first team in AFC North history to win the division three-straight times.
Cincinnati had a chance to accomplish that feat in 2023, but finished 9-8 after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November.
