Marvin Lewis Patiently Waiting for Second Head Coaching Opportunity

The Jaguars and Jets hired head coaches on Thursday
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is hoping to land another NFL job in the coming days. 

The 62-year-old interviewed with three different organizations over the past few weeks. Vacancies are starting to be filled. 

The Jaguars officially named Urban Meyer their next head coach on Thursday evening. 

Lewis never met with Jacksonville. He did interview for the Texans, Jets and Lions head coaching jobs. 

One of those vacancies was filled late Thursday night when New York announced the hiring of Robert Saleh. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator agreed to a five-year deal with the Jets according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Saints defensive coordinator Dan Campbell has emerged as the favorite in Detroit. He can't officially interview in person until New Orleans' season is over.

Where does that leave Lewis? He could still be hired by the Texans, but both franchises hired new general managers within the past week. Lewis met with both teams prior to those hirings. 

If he doesn't get land a head coaching gig, then he'll likely keep his current co-defensive coordinator position at Arizona State and go through the same process again next January. 

Lewis posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons (2003-18) with the Bengals. He interviewed with Washington and Dallas last offseason. 

Former players believe in him, including linebacker Takeo Spikes, who left the Bengals just months after they hired Lewis in 2003. 

The Falcons, Chargers, Eagles, Texans and Lions still have head coaching vacancies to fill. 

News

