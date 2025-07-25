Maxx Crosby Chimes in on Trey Hendrickson Contract Situation With Bengals
CINCINNATI --- Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders recently appeared on the Glory Daze Podcast. He provided insight into his recent offseason contract negotiations that saw the star edge player receive a three-year-extension worth $106 million with $91guaranteed.
When addressing how stressful negotiations were, Crosby pointed out the situation that fellow edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is currently in with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"He's going through that situation, I would never wanna be in that situation," Crosby said. "So I'm grateful you know that I had guys that were like "no, like, we're trying to get this done, let's get it done. I know a lot of guys will miss the whole training camp and miss OTA's and [all] that trying to get the deal right, but for me, it's like if we can get it right before OTAs and I'm in a happy place and I can go out there and be with my guys, like, I don't wanna miss a f***ing workout bro."
Hendrickson and the Bengals recently engaged once more in contract negotiations. Bengals owner Mike Brown and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin both sounded optimistic about their chances of reaching an agreement on Monday afternoon.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey. We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown told the media. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
"He’s an important part of our team," Tobin said. "He’s under contract and we expect all our guys under contract to be here [on Wednesday]. He’s earned a raise and we’ll see if we can get something done."
Hendrickson obviously didn't show up for the start of training camp. He was in Cincinnati, but flew back to Jacksonville, Florida earlier this week after contract talks broke down between both sides.
Hopefully the Bengals and Hendrickson can come to an agreement in the near future and this distraction doesn't impact the regular season.
