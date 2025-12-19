CINCINNATI — The Bengals haven't made the playoffs in three seasons. Fans are frustrated and disappointing with a team that appears to be wasting Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's prime years.

Fans came together to purchase a billboard just two miles from Paycor Stadium. The message on the billboard is simple: "Fire Zac. Fire Duke. Save Burrow."

The Bengals are 4-10 this season. Head coach Zac Taylor appeared to be on the hot seat, but a report from Paul Dehner Jr. changed that thought earlier this week.

Taylor signed a 5-year contract extension after the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI. Everyone knew that because the team announced it. He signed another 5-year extension just one season later after the Bengals made it to the AFC Championship Game.

Taylor dismissed any questions about his contract, but it certainly feels like he'll be back in 2026.

“I don’t think it really matters,” Taylor said when asked about his contract. “I coach every day like it’s my last and I’ve been through years in 2019 (and) 2020 that literally you coach every game thinking it could be your last game.”

Burrow voiced confidence in the coaching staff this week, but certainly left the door open for change throughout the building.

"I have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s putting together the plans for us week in and week out," Burrow said on Wednesday. That’s not to say that changes don’t need to be made. I’m not saying personnel or people. I’m just saying what we’ve been doing hasn’t worked the last couple of years. We have to think outside the box and get creative about where we go from here."

Check out the billboard below:

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok