CINCINNATI — Bengals owner Mike Brown met with multiple players on Friday to discuss social and racial injustice in America.

"I thought it was great," center Trey Hopkins said. "It was very encouraging for Mr. Brown to take the time to meet with us and the whole family this morning. We just wanted to meet with him and talk to him and tell him our ideas. The fact that ownership would come and listen and be receptive about something that’s important to their players speaks a lot to how much they truly care about the players and the organization as a whole."

Brown and the rest of Bengals ownership met with the Positive Impact Committee, which consists of 11 players. Multiple coaches were also in the room. The in person meeting lasted for over an hour.

Earlier this week Carlos Dunlap told reporters he was hoping to meet with Brown in the to discuss social injustice in America.

A.J. Green also referred to the Bengals president and owner, saying change in the community "starts from the top."

The Bengals asked for a meeting with Brown on Thursday and he met with them on Friday morning.

"It was a very quick turnaround from the point when we asked to speak with Mr. Brown and he made himself available," Hopkins said. "It was extremely quick, so we are all pleased to just know when they say they are behind us, they are putting action behind it and showing up and being part of plans and being part of listening and just being active listeners in our lives."

The Bengals formed the Positive Impact Committee in June following the murder of George Floyd.

The Bengals insist that Friday's meeting was just a sign of things to come.

"We’ve had some really raw, emotional conversations with the players," head coach Zac Taylor said. "In these last 36 hours, [we've] had some really personal conversations with players, coaches, personnel staff and ownership. And I think it’s been really beneficial. We’ve all come to a great place of understanding and we will have more of a message to put out over the next 24 to 36 hours from the voice of the players, ownership, coaches, personnel staff. We have planned more discussions later this afternoon, so I’m not going to get into too many specifics because you’ll hear more from us later tomorrow [Saturday]."

No details have been released about what the Bengals plan on doing, but it could happen quickly.

"There are definitely plans in place," Hopkins said. "I’m encouraged to think that they’re going to happen very soon just by the quick turnaround from the Brown family and Zac’s incredible urgency in this... I feel like they’re about to take off very, very quickly."

For more on this topic and the latest Bengals training camp news, go here!