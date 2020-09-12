Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 'hopeful' he can play in Tom Brady's debut

CINCINNATI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The three-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but it wasn't enough to shed the "doubtful" injury designation.

"I am told Evans is still hopeful he is going to play Sunday against the Saints in Tom Brady's Buccaneers debut," Tom Pelissero said on NFL Network. "That one may go all the way until game day."

The Buccaneers are a trendy Super Bowl pick after an offseason full of moves, which includes the addition of Brady.

They signed running back Leonard Fournette earlier this month, which gives them a top talent in the backfield.

If Evans can't play, then the 43-year-old signal-caller will likely rely on Chris Godwin more in the passing game. He does have a plethora of other options though, including tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard and speedy slot receiver Scotty Miller.

After a virtual offseason and no preseason games, not having Evans out there would be a huge loss for the Buccaneers. He's had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first six NFL seasons.

People are expecting him to take another step this season with Brady under center.

The Buccaneers and Saints play on Sunday at 4:25 ET. The game is in the Super Dome in New Orleans. Fans won't be in attendance, which should help Tampa Bay's communication on offense.

