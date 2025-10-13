Mike Tomlin Rips Browns GM Andrew Berry for Joe Flacco Trade Ahead of Primetime Matchup vs Bengals
CINCINNATI — It's safe to say Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't like the Browns trade with the Bengals last week.
The deal sent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati. The Bengals traded a 2026 fifth round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2026 sixth round pick and Flacco.
Tomlin was critical of the move and mentioned Browns general manager Andrew Berry by name when he met with the media on Monday.
"Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us," Tomlin said via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. "Because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area. But that’s just my personal feelings."
Flacco started for the Bengals on Sunday against the Packers, just five days after the trade. He completed 29-of-45 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in his debut. Flacco posted a 90.9 quarterback rating.
The Bengals host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh had success against backup quarterback Jake Browning in two matchups with him in 2023.
Flacco is not only more familiar with the Steelers, but he's won his fair share of games against them. He's 11-11 all-time against Pittsburgh. He led Indianapolis to a 27-24 win over the Steelers last September.
Great Trade
This is proof that the Bengals made the right decision when trading for Flacco. It may not work out, but they didn't give up much and the veteran gives them a real chance at turning their season around.
A veteran like Flacco brings stability and talent to a quarterback room that looked lost without Joe Burrow.
"On the offensive side, the story is Joe Flacco," Tomlin said. "It’s reasonable to expect him to be significantly better in Week 2."
Tomlin is obviously referring to Flacco's second start with Cincinnati. The veteran is confident he can help turn the season around for the 2-4 Bengals.
“For sure, for sure," Flacco said bluntly after their 27-18 loss to the Packers. "This is a long season, and I know it’s easy to be down on yourself in hard times, but you know, playing with confidence shows. So, we got to find a way to kind of get some of that back, but I think we do have the ability to do that. Listen, we got a big week coming up, and these division games are always good matchups and going in and playing a good game this upcoming week could help a lot with that. And today probably helped a little bit, but you still want to win the game.”
