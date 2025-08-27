New Details Emerge About Cincinnati Bengals' New Contract With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a new contract this week. The one-year, $29 million deal ($30 million with incentives) was enough to get Hendrickson on the field with Cincinnati's regular season opener just 11 days away.
The Bengals added a void year to the deal according to ESPN analyst Field Yates. What does that mean?
It means the Bengals only increased Hendrickson's 2025 cap hit by $3 million. That gives them extra flexibility this season to possibly add more pieces to their roster.
That could mean bringing in a proven veteran offensive lineman like Dalton Risner, who worked out for the team last week. They could also go after a proven safety or defensive lineman.
The Bengals signed Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Hendrickson this offseason and yet they still have plenty of cap space to work with.
Cincinnati has over $28 million in cap room according to OverTheCap.com. Even if that isn't including the $3 million increase in cap hit that comes with Hendrickson's new contract, they still have plenty of space to make a run at any free agent left on the market.
Let's say they decide to make a run at safety Justin Simmons. Or maybe they think Za'Darius Smith is the missing piece of their pass rush. It's worth noting that Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery spent three seasons with Smith in Green Bay (2019-2021).
The Bengals used a void year to lessen Hendrickson's cap hit in 2025. That gives them flexibility to add pieces now, at some point this season or next offseason.
Check out Hendrickson's contract breakdown courtesy of Over The Cap below:
Tag Coming?
The Bengals could use the franchise tag on Hendrickson next offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes it would cost them $34.8 million. That may be a bit low, but regardless, the Bengals are going to be able to use the tag on Hendrickson. They'll have the cap space and the flexibility to keep him from becoming a free agent.
If Hendrickson has another All-Pro season, don't be shocked if the Bengals do use the tag on their star pass rusher.
They clearly had reservations about giving Hendrickson guaranteed money beyond 2025, but if he's still playing at a high level, they should have plenty of cap space to use the tag on him—even if it's to trade him and get value in return.
Hendrickson didn't participate in the offseason program or any training camp practices due to his contract situation. He's expected to suit up on Wednesday for the first time this offseason.
Check out Yates' contract summary of the Hendrickson deal below:
