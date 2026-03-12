Top Free Agents the Bengals Could Still Target on Day 4

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added to their defense, but they haven't done nearly enough during the first three days of the negotiating window.

Cincinnati agreed to deals with Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. Those deals will be finalized in the near future. Meanwhile, the Bengals still have holes at defensive tackle, linebacker and edge.

Here are some of the top players they should target on day four of free agency:

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Even after adding Mafe to the mix, the Bengals need another pass rusher. They lost Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson. Losing two edge rushers and replacing them with two proven players would go a long way for a Bengals' defense that entered free agency with plenty of holes. Ebiketie shouldn't break the bank and would raise the floor of the Bengals defensive end room.

Davd Njoku, Tight End

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) looks for a flag during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This may be a pipe dream, but Njoku would sleep walk into 10 touchdown catches in an offense with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He'd be a red zone nightmare for opposing defenses and is a capable blocker. Adding Njoku could help take this offense to another level.

DJ Reader, Nose Tackle

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up ahead of the Washington Commanders game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reader isn't the 3-tech the Bengals would ideally add, but reuniting with a quality nose tackle could give Cincinnati a great run stopping 1-2 punch alongside T.J. Slaton. Reader is a good leader and would help mentor a young defense. Do the Bengals thing B.J. Hill has more pass rush juice in him if he played alongside Reader and Slaton? If the answer is "yes," then Reader should certainly be on their radar.

Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) tackle New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clowney had a great season for the Cowboys in 2025, finishing with a 79.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, which was the 18th best among defensive ends. He's a quality pass rusher and great run defender. He finished with 41 tackles (12 for loss), 10 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks. He'd be an ideal target and would round out an edge room that includes Mafe, Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bosa is still an elite pass rusher when healthy. He posted an 88.9 overall pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus last season. He had five sacks, 29 tackles (nine for loss) and 16 quarterback hits. He's also good friends with Joe Burrow. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals make a push to sign Bosa.

Other Options

Lavonte David, Dre Greenlaw (not released yet), Dallas Goedert, Cameron Jordan, Calais Campbell, Bobby Wagner, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Haason Reddick, Shaq Thompson and Martin Emerson.

