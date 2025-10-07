Newly Traded for QB Joe Flacco Will Start for Bengals vs Packers After Trade
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday. It's an intriguing move by a team that has lost three-straight games without superstart signal-caller Joe Burrow.
Jake Browning and the Bengals were outscored 113-37 in his three starts at quarterback. Not only is Flacco expected to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he received plenty of praise from his new head coach.
“Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team.”
This is a low-risk move for the Bengals. They sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick and Flacco.
If the veteran can save the Bengals' season, then it's a no-brainer move. If he doesn't, then they didn't give up much to acquire him.
"Every chance you have to get into the playoffs with someone like Joe Burrow at quarterback is gold," Albert Breer wrote on X after the trade. "And so if Joe Flacco gives Cincinnati a shot to sneak into a depleted AFC bracket with Burrow back in the saddle, then the price here is steal."
Breer is exactly right. Burrow is working feverishly behind the scenes with hopes of returning this season. The organization couldn't look at Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson or any of their other veterans with a straight face and say they're doing everything they can do to win without Burrow.
A change needed to happen. It happened. That doesn't mean Browning will be released. The Bengals will keep him on the roster. He'll be Flacco's backup on Sunday in Green Bay.
For more reaction to the trade and what Flacco brings to the Bengals' offense, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast