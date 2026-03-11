It’s Official: Bengals’ QB Room Behind Joe Burrow Will Look Different in 2026

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has a new home. Browning is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Browning struggled for the Bengals in three starts last season. They didn't put a restricted tender on him, which allowed him to sign elsewhere as a free agent. He posted a 35.1 ESPN QBR (would be the third-worst among qualified quarterbacks) in 2025 with a 64.8% completion rate, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions across five appearances.

What Does It Mean for the Bengals?

The Bengals need a backup quarterback. Browning is gone. Joe Flacco is still a free agent. In an ideal world, losing Browning wouldn't impact their plan at all.

The Bengals were open to Browning returning as their No. 3 quarterback. He obviously has a chance to be Baker Mayfield's backup in Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, with Flacco still on the market, the Bengals are hopeful that they can re-sign him.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had a positive update on Flacco earlier this week.

"Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday and wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job," Pelissero posted on X. "But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl."

The Falcons and Dolphins both made moves at quarterback. So did the Jets and Vikings. Some dominoes still have to fall, but Browning's departure may not impact the Bengals at all and they may be able to re-sign Flacco in the near future.

