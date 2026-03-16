Bengals, AFC Rival Named Top Landing Spot For 2026 Free Agent Quarterback

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed a quarterback to help flesh out the hierarchy behind Joe Burrow this past weekend , but they could still keep adding. Josh Johnson is the newest backup behind Burrow for the time being, but Joe Flacco hasn't been signed yet and is still a clear fit with Cincinnati.

Sports Illustrated's Eva Gatheim agrees, naming the Bengals and Chiefs as Flacco's best fits.

"Veteran Joe Flacco remains a solid backup option for teams across the league," Gatheim wrote. "The Bengals could still use a backup outside of Josh Johnson, and the 41-year-old played well in relief of Joe Burrow last season and seemed to fit in well in Cincinnati. Given Burrow’s injury history, a return makes sense for both sides. Alternatively, the Chiefs and Packers might be in need of a backup for Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love, particularly if they don’t feel confident with their current options in Chris Oladokun and Desmond Ridder."

The Bengals have left the door open for his return after Flacco threw for 1,664 yards, 13 TDs, and four INTs in his nine appearances for the Bengals last season.

He wants a chance to start, but Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins are better veteran starting options than him on the open market right now, and there aren't any clear open spots outside of the AFC North (Pittsburgh and Cleveland).

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher has a clear affinity for Flacco.

"He’s been one of my favorite guys to be around," Pitcher said about Flacco at the NFL Combine. "I kidded him in our last discussion that he might be my last chance to coach somebody older than me. He laughed. I don’t know if he was pissed or thought that was funny. He was awesome. Great guy to work with. He brought the perspective and ability that only 20 years in the NFL and 200-whatever starts can bring. There are not a lot of people walking the earth like that. We love Joe. I’d love to have him back. He’s going to make decisions that are best for him and his family. We’ll see where it goes from there."

Flacco may wait things out all offseason to see if an injury opens up a potential opportunity, prompting Cincinnati to get a veteran in the door right now before the offseason program begins.

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