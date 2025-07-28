NFL Insider Has Optimistic Update on Bengals' Contract Talks With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to holdout of training camp in hopes of securing a long-term contract.
It sounds like both sides are getting closer to an agreement, but there's still more work to be done.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the latest on Hendrickson during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"The deal is in place, but there is a disagreement over the guaranteed money in the deal,” Schefter said. “And it's a big disagreement so far. Now, maybe the two sides can figure out a way to bridge their differences. But the Bengals typically have not guaranteed full deals. They did it for Joe Burrow. They did essentially for Ja'marr Chase. They're not willing to do it for Trey Hendrickson. And so it's up to the two sides to figure out what is the proper guarantee. They could agree on the years. They could agree on the average. None of those are issues right now. The whole issue, the whole hang up, and the reason that Trey Hendrickson still is in Florida today is over guaranteed money.”
How far apart are they?
“It depends who you're asking, but I would say anywhere between six, seven, eight, nine, $10 million,” Schefter said. “Let’s put it this way. Multiple millions, multiple millions apart in guaranteed money.
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He has 35 sacks over the last two years combined.
I think the Bengals are off one years of guarantee. I think they're talking about some guarantees in the second year, but they're not talking about enough guaranteed money in the second,” Schefter added. “If, if, if, if, and when a deal gets done, I would expect it to be a three year contract.”
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He's set to make $15.8 million in base salary. Bengals owner Mike Brown is confident that the two sides will come to an agreement.
"We like Trey as a person," Brown said last week. "He's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we've been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We never have an easy time of it. But there's one thing that is consistent. It always gets done, and I think this one will but we'll see. I've been proven wrong before, but I have pretty high confidence that we'll get there at the end."
Watch the clip of Schefter below: