Bengals Make Roster Move Regarding Trey Hendrickson As Baltimore Prep Continues

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed Trey Hendrickson on injured reserve on Wednesday following the core muscle surgery he underwent this week.

Hendrickson had 16 tackles and four sacks for the Bengals this season after 35 combined sacks in 2023 and 2024. The veteran signed a one-year contract with the team ahead of the season and can be franchise tagged this offseason, but his age (32 next season) and first real major injury of his career could keep Cincinnati from spending nearly $35 million to do that.

"We're taking one day at a time," Hendrickson said when he inked this season's deal in the preseason. "Moving forward, we'll figure that out as it goes. For this season, to be given a raise, I didn't necessarily have to have been given one; it's a blessing to be in a position where I've been brought up to my peers. And also being able to get after quarterbacks.

"I love this city, and with what's been happening the last couple of months, I've had time to reflect on what it means to me and how much I want to stay a Bengal for the 2025 season."

Cincinnati has not made any corresponding moves to the roster yet, with Hendrickson opening up a spot.

Shemar Stewart could get called up off IR and take the spot if he keeps progressing well this week.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok