NFL Legend Has Message for Joe Burrow, Other Top Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.
The 28-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler, he's won the Comeback Player of the Year award twice and he's completely changed the Bengals' franchise after being picked with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Games in his second and third NFL seasons, respectively.
Despite his success, he still hasn't won a Super Bowl. NFL legend Tom Brady had some advice for Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson—the top quarterbacks in the league not named Patrick Mahomes.
"They've all shown flashes of amazing things. They're all great players. All of them can make tremendous plays," Brady said on the Joel Klatt Show. "At some point, they need to take the next step and take, in my mind, more ownership of what they're doing in terms of the organizational level to do more things, to empower more people, to get more people on that train or that bus with you to head in the direction you want to go. I just don't think as a quarterback, you go and you punch the clock: 'I did my job. I threw for 40 touchdowns. Why are we not winning?' What are you doing in the offseason to help your defense? What are you doing to push the personnel department to get people doing the right thing? Are you involved in game planning? I used to do game plans. I used to walk in there and say, 'these are the things we're doing.' OK, I used to do my own walkthroughs. I used to go, 'alright, guys, I don't give a f*** if the coaches want to come. We're doing our walkthrough. We're going to come up with our own signals.' Because this is what I need to be on the field to be successful.”
Brady wasn't addressing Burrow, Allen and Jackson directly—but they're clearly the top trio of quarterbacks in the league not named Mahomes.
Brady made it clear that Mahomes is the standard after winning three Super Bowls. The Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons. Burrow and Brady are two of the three quarterbacks to beat him in the playoffs. Jalen Hurts is the other following the Eagles' win over the Chiefs last season.
Watch Brady's comments below: