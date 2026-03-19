Joe Burrow's Fanatics Flag Football Classic Team Set Ahead of Battle Against Tom Brady

CINCINNATI — The draft is complete for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21. Joe Burrow is playing in the event this Saturday, along with a bunch of other NFL and social media stars.

Burrow, Tom Brady, Jayden Daniels, and Jalen Hurts are centerstage for the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium. It's being played at the home site for flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

"This event features our world champion flag football athletes on the same field as some of the top current and former pro tackle stars, and I know our players are up for the challenge," Scott Hallenbeck, the USA Football CEO and executive director, said in a statement.

Fun In The Sun

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-Imagn Images | Sam Greene-Imagn Images

The three sides (Brady/Hurts team, Burrow/Daniels team, U.S.A. Flag Football team) will play a round-robin flag football tournament under the Olympic rules. It includes two 15-minute halves along with a running clock. All three teams square off in the round-robin tournament, and the top two squads earn a spot in the championship game.

Brady is co-captaining the Founders FFC team with Hurts, which will be coached by Sean Payton. They’ll be going against Wildcats FFC, which is captained by Burrow and Daniels and coached by Kyle Shanahan.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic airs live on FOX Sports, FOX One, and Tubi from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT. The event will also be streamed internationally on the Fanatics YouTube channel. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as the host alongside actor and comedian Druski.

"Now I get to go out on the field on Saturday in L.A. … and I get to compete again," Brady told Jimmy Fallon on The Jimmy Fallon Show this week. "Been in the booth watching these young guys play. Now I get to go out there and try to kick their butt once again and remind them who the boss is."

"I texted Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. They're the opposing quarterbacks. I said, 'You know, I love beating Heisman Trophy winners.' I was the 199th pick, and I always took dead aim at the guys who were picked way ahead of me. They said, 'Talk that you-know-what. Bring it on.'"

Check out all of the teams below and Tom Brady talking trash ahead of the event on the The Jimmy Fallon Show:

TEAM WILDCATS FFC (Burrow/Daniels)

-QB Jayden Daniels

-QB Joe Burrow

-RB Saquon Barkley

-RB Kyle Juszczyk

-WR Odell Beckham Jr.

-WR Davante Adams

-WR DeAndre Hopkins

-DB Derwin James Jr.

-LB Luke Kuechly

-DB Jalen Ramsey

-ATH Logan Paul

-ATH IShowSpeed

TEAM FOUNDERS FFC (Brady/Hurts)

-QB Tom Brady

-QB Jalen Hurts

-RB Ashton Jeanty

-RB Alvin Kamara

–TE Rob Gronkowski

-DB Antoine Winfield Jr.

-WR Devonta Smith

-WR Stefon Diggs

-LB Von Miller

-DB Damar Hamlin

-DB Patrick Peterson

-ATH Terence Crawford

No programa do Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady falou que mandou uma mensagem para Joe Burrow!



“Eu mandei mensagem pro Joe e Jayden Daniels, os QBs do time oposto [do Fanatics Flag Football] e disse 'vocês sabem que amo vencer jogadores que ganharam o heisman'." pic.twitter.com/YSPXXdLtlY — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) March 18, 2026

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