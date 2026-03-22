Joe Burrow Posts Plenty of Highlights Across Fanatics Flag Football Classic
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow lit up the highlight reel during the first Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The Bengals' star quarterback led Team Wildcats FFC to some big plays throughout the fun three-team round-robin event in California.
He played in the Fanatics Classic today alongside NFL names like Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels. Burrow and Daniels led Team Wildcats, while Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts led Team Founders in the round robin setup.
A third team was made up of the official U.S. Flag Football roster. They performed well en route to the overall title. The other two teams weren't entirely made up of NFL players, but the flag football veterans were the best on the field.
Burrow would love to play for the team in the 2028 Olympics after throwing more than five touchdowns on Saturday. NFL players should play much better than they showed today with more than two days to prepare as a team.
"I've always wanted to play in the Olympics," Burrow said this week during a pre-event press conference. "I've never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal is something that I've thought about -- a moment like that -- for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."
Check out all of the teams below and Burrow's best moments:
TEAM WILDCATS FFC (Burrow/Daniels)
-QB Jayden Daniels
-QB Joe Burrow
-RB Saquon Barkley
-RB Kyle Juszczyk
-WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-WR Davante Adams
-WR DeAndre Hopkins
-DB Derwin James Jr.
-LB Luke Kuechly
-DB Jalen Ramsey
-ATH Logan Paul
-ATH IShowSpeed
TEAM FOUNDERS FFC (Brady/Hurts)
-QB Tom Brady
-QB Jalen Hurts
-RB Ashton Jeanty
-RB Alvin Kamara
–TE Rob Gronkowski
-DB Antoine Winfield Jr.
-WR Devonta Smith
-WR Stefon Diggs
-LB Von Miller
-DB Damar Hamlin
-DB Patrick Peterson
-ATH Terence Crawford
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.