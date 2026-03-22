Joe Burrow Posts Plenty of Highlights Across Fanatics Flag Football Classic

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow lit up the highlight reel during the first Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The Bengals' star quarterback led Team Wildcats FFC to some big plays throughout the fun three-team round-robin event in California.

He played in the Fanatics Classic today alongside NFL names like Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels. Burrow and Daniels led Team Wildcats, while Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts led Team Founders in the round robin setup.

A third team was made up of the official U.S. Flag Football roster. They performed well en route to the overall title. The other two teams weren't entirely made up of NFL players, but the flag football veterans were the best on the field.

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Burrow would love to play for the team in the 2028 Olympics after throwing more than five touchdowns on Saturday. NFL players should play much better than they showed today with more than two days to prepare as a team.

"I've always wanted to play in the Olympics," Burrow said this week during a pre-event press conference. "I've never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal is something that I've thought about -- a moment like that -- for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."

Check out all of the teams below and Burrow's best moments:

Admin lost count at how many times they watched this before posting 🤩



Tune in to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic NOW on Fox Sports, Fox One, and Tubi. pic.twitter.com/YeK9cNW9jA — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 21, 2026

Burrow to Kuechly, TOUCHDOWN for Team Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/jtravNzvqD — Joe Burrow Updates 🏈🐅 (@joeyb_9updates) March 21, 2026

2 LSU QB Heisman Winners moving identical pic.twitter.com/HizOxWXMlB — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 21, 2026

Burrow to Barkley for 6! 🚩🏈 pic.twitter.com/75bHCjAD7B — BENGALS TALK 🗣 (@BengalsTalk) March 21, 2026

Burrow to Hopkins, TOUCHDOWN for Team Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/NnTMbGlikq — Joe Burrow Updates 🏈🐅 (@joeyb_9updates) March 21, 2026

Joe Burrow connects with DeAndre Hopkins for the Wildcats touchdown! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TxtIYSToH0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 21, 2026

MENTALIDADE DE VENCEDOR 🏆



“Foi divertido hoje. Acho que melhoramos muito. […] Meu plano é ganhar. Ganhar todos os jogos de futebol americano.” pic.twitter.com/Z47LSwjaei — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) March 21, 2026

TEAM WILDCATS FFC (Burrow/Daniels)

-QB Jayden Daniels

-QB Joe Burrow

-RB Saquon Barkley

-RB Kyle Juszczyk

-WR Odell Beckham Jr.

-WR Davante Adams

-WR DeAndre Hopkins

-DB Derwin James Jr.

-LB Luke Kuechly

-DB Jalen Ramsey

-ATH Logan Paul

-ATH IShowSpeed

TEAM FOUNDERS FFC (Brady/Hurts)

-QB Tom Brady

-QB Jalen Hurts

-RB Ashton Jeanty

-RB Alvin Kamara

–TE Rob Gronkowski

-DB Antoine Winfield Jr.

-WR Devonta Smith

-WR Stefon Diggs

-LB Von Miller

-DB Damar Hamlin

-DB Patrick Peterson

-ATH Terence Crawford

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