NFL Officially Replacing Pro Bowl With Multi-Day Skills Competition

This is interesting.

CINCINNATI — The NFL is officially replacing the Pro Bowl according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Instead of holding the annual All-Star Game, the league is going to have a multi-day skills competition. 

It will take place in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, we don't have more details, but this could be much more interesting than the Pro Bowl game we're used to seeing every winter. 

