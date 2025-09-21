All Bengals

NFL Week 3 Inactives: Bengals Shorthanded on Defense, Multiple Starters Out vs Vikings

The Bengals will be without multiple starters on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) and defensive tackle Howard Cross III (95) prepare to take the field for the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts led 24-7 at halftime.
MINNEAPOLIS — It's the battle of the backup quarterbacks on Sunday with the Bengals hoping to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Jake Browning will start for the Bengals. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz is starting for the Vikings.

Joe Burrow is out, but that isn't the only injury Cincinnati is dealing with. They'll be without multiple defensive starters on Sunday.

Shemar Stewart (ankle) is out. The Bengals rookie pass rusher suffered the injury in last week's win over the Jaguars. Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is also out. He was listed as doubtful coming into the game.

Jermaine Burton, McKinnley Jackson, Tanner Hudson are also inactive.

Both Burton (80th overall) and Jackson (97th overall) were third round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Debut

Undrafted rookie Howard Cross III is active for the first time this season and is poised to make his NFL debut.

With Stewart out, the Bengals needed another defensive lineman on the active roster. Cross impressed during training camp and in the preseason.

Cornerback Room

Cam Taylor-Britt
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts after a play in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Taylor-Britt is out, which means Dax Hill, DJ Turner II and Josh Newton will start at cornerback. DJ Ivey and Marco Wilson are both active and could see playing time on defense.

The Bengals are confident in Wilson's ability to cover. He's active for the first time this season.

Quarterbacks

Brett Rypien will be Browning's backup on Sunday. The Bengals signed him after final cuts.

Browning had nothing but praise for a Vikings defense that projects to be one of the best in the NFL this season.

"I think they do a lot of different stuff," Browning said. "Seems like they kind of run it like an offense, where they'll come to the line with a couple different calls. They think the big thing is they want to get into the perfect call, just like an offense. The defensive coordinator there has been there for a while now, and has some creative stuff. Got some guys have been in the system for a long time, and they're good."

-----

