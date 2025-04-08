North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — A new contender for the No. 17 pick may have emerged this week.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel posted elite explosion and agility grades during the pre-draft process. He also has good size at nearly 6-foot-6, 312 pounds.
Zabel had a 36.5-inch vertical 100th percentile, a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump (95th percentile), a 4.60 short-shuttle (89th percentile) and a 7.66 3-cone (83rd percentile).
He didn't run the 40-yard dash, but ultimately tested in the 99th percentile. Throw in his 32-inch arms and 9.5-inch hands and he's a prime candidate for the Bengals at No. 17 overall.
Cincinnati desperately needs help at the guard position. Zabel is an athletic player that played four of five offensive line spots in college (everywhere but center).
He's the 24th ranked prospect in Daniel Jeremiah's rankings.
"Zabel is a versatile offensive lineman with excellent toughness and awareness. He lined up at left tackle in 2024, but he has played four O-line positions during his collegiate career," Jeremiah wrote. "I believe he’s best suited to play guard at the next level. In pass pro, he has quick feet, stays square and catches/absorbs rushers. His lack of length shows up on the perimeter. He allows defenders to capture his chest, but he still possesses the core strength and balance to stall their push. He shows the savvy to snatch rushers when they get overextended. I love his ability to fit up and drive defenders in the run game. He has a great feel on combo blocks, and he always looks to finish. He has a nasty playing style, but he doesn’t get caught off-balance. He's aced every test this offseason, from the Senior Bowl to the combine. Overall, I see Zabel as a Day 1 starter at guard."
Zabel is 29th on Pro Football Focus' big board.
"Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile."
Guard is the No. 1 need for the Bengals entering the 2025 NFL Draft. If they feel like Zabel can bring some athleticism and stability to the interior of their offensive line, then there's no reason why he wouldn't be a real contender for pick No. 17.
For more on Zabel, watch the interview below: