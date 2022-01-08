Players to Watch in Bengals' Regular Season Finale Against Browns

The Bengals took care of business in Week 17 clinching the AFC North title with their win over the Chiefs. Although Cincinnati has secured a home playoff game, they haven’t locked in their postseason position yet. They're currently the AFC's No. 3 seed.

The top seed is still up for grabs, but the Bengals need help to get to the top. They must beat Cleveland with either losses by the Titans, Chiefs, and Patriots (or tie) or losses by the Titans and Chiefs plus a Bills win this weekend.

Cincinnati will have a better picture of their fate entering Sunday after Saturday’s late afternoon game between the Chiefs and Broncos.

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the Bengals will be short handed in Cleveland. Joe Burrow and D.J. Reader didn't travel with the team. Cincinnati also elevated eight players from the practice squad.

Plenty of reserve players are expected to see significant roles Sunday as Cincinnati readies themselves for the postseason.

Here are players to watch in the regular season finale.

Brandon Allen

Allen will start for the Bengals Week 18.

“I think I’ve always had the confidence that I can play in this league and perform well,” Allen said.

The backup quarterback started five games for the Bengals last season after Burrow suffered a torn left ACL. Allen threw for 925 yards, five touchdowns, and had a 63.4 completion percentage.

He won the FedEx Air Player of the Week for his performance Week 16 in Houston. Allen completed 29-of-37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals' coaching staff praised Allen for his play last year filling in for Burrow, which led to Cincinnati signing Allen to a one-year deal in the offseason. Taylor and Allen were first connected in Los Angeles in 2018 before the quarterback signed with the Bengals in 2020.

Allen isn’t going to “wow” you with his arm and struggles outside of his first read, but he is athletic and has a high football IQ.

Chris Evans

Samaje Perine is expected to start at running back, but Evans should see an increase in touches.

The rookie has the talent to be a difference maker, especially as a wide receiver. He has 11 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown this season. He also has 10 rushes for 42 yards on the ground as well.

Evans has seen action in just 65 (8%) of the Bengals offensive snaps, but has flashed his potential when given the opportunity. The running back has a skillset similar to former Bengal Giovani Bernard with his quick feet and ability to catch and run. Look for his number to be called quite a bit Sunday.

Trae Waynes

The once highly-touted free agent has not lived up to expectations in Cincinnati. Waynes has played in just four of the Bengals’ 32 games over the last two seasons (entering Week 18).

Chidobe Awuzie has surpassed him as the number one cornerback on the team and players like Eli Apple, Vernon Hargreaves, and Tre Flowers have made more of an impact.

In the moments Waynes has played, he has not fared well. Trevor Lawrence completed two deep passes of 62 and 52 yards with Waynes in coverage in Week 4. Tim Patrick beat Waynes badly in a one-on-one situation to score a touchdown in Week 15 in Denver.

Waynes will have the opportunity to get back on track and build confidence heading into the playoffs against the Browns.

Fred Johnson

Johnson has seen action in just four games this season, but is currently listed as the backup tackle to both Jonah Williams and Isaiah Prince on Cincinnati’s depth chart. Starting right tackle Riley Reiff is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, which will make Johnson the next man up at tackle in the playoffs.

The third-year player was a full participant in practice on Friday after dealing with a shin injury this week.

Johnson has allowed just one sack and no penalties in the 78 snaps he’s played this season according to Pro Football Focus. He will have his first true test of the season with an increased number of snaps against Myles Garrett and company on Sunday.

Related: Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup Against Browns

Stanley Morgan

Morgan has done plenty of the dirty work this season on special teams, run-blocking for Joe Mixon, or opening lanes for his fellow receivers to run through. He was named the Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner for his actions on the field.

Now, Morgan will have the chance to be a bigger target in the passing game. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are not expected to see a lot of playing time, if any, which means Morgan should get plenty of playing time.

He’ll revert back to his blocking and special teams duties in the postseason, but could be fun for the team if Morgan is able to haul in his first NFL touchdown.

Markus Bailey

Bailey has seen a great jump in playing time this season, in large part due to the injuries at the linebacker position. He has stepped up with 26 total tackles, a half sack, and two passes defended.

The former seventh-round pick is third on the Bengals depth chart at his position with Akeem Davis-Gathier on injured reserve.

He's an instinctive player ready to pull the trigger on plays. Bailey has been questioned if his pace can keep up with NFL speed, but has shown he can make plays when given the opportunity.

Bailey will play in a pivotal reserve role in the playoffs, but see important minutes alongside Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt.

Khalid Kareem

Kareem will get the start with Trey Hendrickson out. He has appeared in six games this season after starting the season on injured reserve.

The defensive end made the play of his young NFL career in Week 15 against the Broncos. He ripped the ball out of quarterback Drew Lock’s hands to force a turnover, and greatly shift the trajectory of the game.

He uses his body, length, and power to win in the trenches. Kareem inserted himself as a reliable rotational defensive end last season with 19 total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits in just under a quarter of the defensive plays. Kareem has a chance to leave his stamp on Sunday's game. He'll continue to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation in the postseason.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Regular Season Finale Against Browns

Ochocinco Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Joe Burrow Slimes Ja'Marr Chase After Week 17 Win

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook