Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose Joe Burrow, Rally Past Jaguars 31-27
CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied to beat the Jaguars 31-27 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. They lost Joe Burrow, but they didn’t lose the game. Jake Browning wasn’t going to let that happen.
Browning has been in this position before and he responded—again. Browning led the Bengals on a 92-yard touchdown drive that gave Cincinnati a 31-27 win. He scored the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds remaining. A quarterback sneak from the one-foot line secured the victory.
Burrow left the game in the second quarter and didn't return. Cincinnati improves to 2-0 for the first time in the Zac Taylor era.
Here are our postgame observations:
Burrow Injured
Burrow suffered a left toe injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Burrow is one of the best players on the planet and plays the most important position in sports.
The Bengals can't afford to lose him for an extended period of time.
Burrow completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game in the second quarter. The Bengals were trailing 14-7.
Browning's Bag
Browning replaced Burrow at quarterback and made some nice throws, including a 42-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins.
He was inconsistent, but he did enough to guide the Bengals to victory. Browning threw three interceptions, including a crucial fourth quarter pick that put the Jaguars in position to add to their lead.
Browning responded by leading the Bengals on the go-ahead touchdown drive. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the quarterback sneak after the game winning 15-play, 92 yard drive.
Inconsistent Defense
Al Golden's defense forced two turnovers for a second-straight week. Dax Hill had an interception in the end zone that took points off the board. Jordan Battle also had an interception.
Even though the forced multiple turnovers, they struggled to get off the field. The Jaguars only punted twice during the game. Trevor Lawrence completed 24-of-42 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Ultimately, the defense stepped up and stopped the Jaguars on 4th-and-5 to give the Bengals' offense another chance. They got stops, even if they didn't force many punts.
Chase on the Case
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a big game, finishing with 14 catches for 165 yards and one touchdown. He became the fifth-fastest receiver to reach the 400 catch mark (64 career games).
First Career TD
Wide receiver Mitch Tinsley was a preseason standout. That translated to Sunday's game. He had a brilliant 13-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Browning.
It was Tinsley's first regular season catch as a Bengal and it tied the game at 17 in the third quarter.
Watch the play here.
Up Next
The Bengals travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast