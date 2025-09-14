Mitchell Tinsley Snags First Career Touchdown To Tie Game Against Jaguars
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trying to rally around Jake Browning to pull off their first second-half comeback since 2023, and Mitchell Tinsley is doing his part to help.
The training camp star caught his first Bengals touchdown on a crazy one-handed grab that Browning gave him a chance on. Browning has beaten the Jaguars before and has Cincinnati tied 17-17 against Jacksonville after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury. Cincinnati's top player is questionable to return.
Check out the great grab from Tinsley, set up by some sound catches from Ja'Marr Chase:
13-yd Touchdown Pass
11:05 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to M.Tinsley for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & 10 at JAX 13
12-yd Pass
11:43 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at JAX 13 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
1st & 10 at JAX 25
12-yd Pass
12:24 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to J.Chase to JAX 25 for 12 yards (T.Campbell; J.Lewis).
2nd & 7 at JAX 37
3-yd Run
13:03 - 3rd
C.Brown right end to JAX 37 for 3 yards (J.Lewis).
1st & 10 at JAX 40
25-yd Pass
13:38 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass deep left to J.Chase ran ob at JAX 40 for 25 yards.
1st & 10 at CIN 35
6-yd Run
14:16 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 35 for 6 yards (J.Hines-Allen).
2nd & 5 at CIN 29
5-yd Run
14:57 - 3rd
C.Brown up the middle to CIN 29 for 5 yards (D.Hamilton; T.Walker).
1st & 10 at CIN 24
Kickoff
15:00 - 3rd
C.Little kicks 55 yards from JAX 35 to CIN 10. S.Perine MUFFS catch, and recovers at CIN 24.
