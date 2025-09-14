All Bengals

Mitchell Tinsley Snags First Career Touchdown To Tie Game Against Jaguars

Cincinnati's offense is finding a groove in the first half.

Russ Heltman

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) catches a touchdown pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Car'lin Vigers (22) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) catches a touchdown pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Car'lin Vigers (22) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trying to rally around Jake Browning to pull off their first second-half comeback since 2023, and Mitchell Tinsley is doing his part to help.

The training camp star caught his first Bengals touchdown on a crazy one-handed grab that Browning gave him a chance on. Browning has beaten the Jaguars before and has Cincinnati tied 17-17 against Jacksonville after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury. Cincinnati's top player is questionable to return.

Check out the great grab from Tinsley, set up by some sound catches from Ja'Marr Chase:

13-yd Touchdown Pass

11:05 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to M.Tinsley for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & 10 at JAX 13

12-yd Pass

11:43 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at JAX 13 for 12 yards (J.Jones).

1st & 10 at JAX 25

12-yd Pass

12:24 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to J.Chase to JAX 25 for 12 yards (T.Campbell; J.Lewis).

2nd & 7 at JAX 37

3-yd Run

13:03 - 3rd

C.Brown right end to JAX 37 for 3 yards (J.Lewis).

1st & 10 at JAX 40

25-yd Pass

13:38 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass deep left to J.Chase ran ob at JAX 40 for 25 yards.

1st & 10 at CIN 35

6-yd Run

14:16 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 35 for 6 yards (J.Hines-Allen).

2nd & 5 at CIN 29

5-yd Run

14:57 - 3rd

C.Brown up the middle to CIN 29 for 5 yards (D.Hamilton; T.Walker).

1st & 10 at CIN 24

Kickoff

15:00 - 3rd

C.Little kicks 55 yards from JAX 35 to CIN 10. S.Perine MUFFS catch, and recovers at CIN 24.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

