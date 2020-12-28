Bengals Open as Double-Digit Home Underdogs Against Ravens Despite Winning Two-Straight Games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won two games in the first 13 weeks of the 2020 NFL season. That number double in six days following back-to-back wins over the Steelers and Texans, respectively.

Cincinnati took down Houston on Sunday 37-31. Not only was it the first time they won consecutive games since Week 4-5 of the 2018 season, but it was also head coach Zac Taylor's first road win.

“These guys deserve it for the work they put in. I see it every day," Taylor said after the game. "The world doesn't see it because on Sundays we haven't always had games go the way we want, but I get to see it the six other days of the week. We knew that moments like these were coming, and we've just got to continue to build off of it. Winning two games in a row is really insignificant in this NFL, but it is significant for us right now, just everybody seeing what we've been through. It means a lot to these guys and something to build off of.”

Despite winning two-straight games the Bengals are double-digit home underdogs for the second time in three weeks.

The Ravens are favored by 11-points in Sunday's Week 17 matchup at Paul Brown Stadium according to BetOnline.

Baltimore (10-5) needs to beat Cincinnati to secure a spot in the postseason.

The Bengals upset the Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football in Week 15, despite being 14-point underdogs. They'll try to shock the world again on Sunday—this time with a playoff spot on the line.

The Bengals lost to the Ravens 27-3 in Baltimore in Week 5.

"We know we've got our work cut out for us. It's a very strong team," Taylor said. "We know what they [Baltimore] did to us the first time we played them. Our guys will be ready to play, and it's a great opportunity for us next week.”

