Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' 53-man roster, claiming Shaq and releasing Redmond

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' initial 53-man roster. We discuss the decision to terminate Alex Redmond's contract and why fans should be excited about new offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!