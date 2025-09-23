Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals Star Rudi Johnson Has Died
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star running back Rudi Johnson has died according to a report from TMZ.
Johnson was 45 years old. The cause of the death is unknown.
"We're told he had been recently struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome," TMZ reports. "The family source says prior to his death, Johnson was doing everything he could to help people on and off the field ... and that's what mattered most to him."
The Bengals selected Johnson in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went on to run for 5,742 yards over seven seasons with Cincinnati. Johnson helped the Bengals finish 11-5 and win the AFC North in 2005. He ran for a career-high 1,458 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Johnson scored 36 rushing touchdowns from 2004-06. He was a Pro Bowler in 2004.
He was named SEC Player of the Year in 2000 when he ran for 1,567 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards-per-carry and was drafted by the Bengals a few months after winning SEC Player of the Year honors.
This is awful news. He's a Bengals and Auburn football legend. May he rest in peace.
