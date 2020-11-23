Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Rex Burkhead could be out for the season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't the only one that suffered an awful knee injury on Sunday.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game against the Texans after colliding with multiple Houston defenders on a sweep.

Initial tests indicate that the 30-year-old suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

"It's extremely devastating—knowing how great of a teammate he is, knowing how great of a leader he is, knowing what he brings to this team,” Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said during his postgame news conference. “But he’s a warrior, and I know he’ll be back stronger. His influence will be missed.”

Burkhead has 267 rushing yards and 187 receiving yards entering Sunday's game. He was on pace to set career highs in both categories. He has six touchdowns this season.

“I’m hurting for him,” Patriots running back James White said. “I’m still hurting for him. He’s a good friend of mine, not just a teammate, but a guy I call my friend. To see him go down like that is never good.”

Burkhead spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He was primarily a special teams player. He'd occasionally fill in for Giovani Bernard or Jeremy Hill.

The Bengals selected Burkhead in the sixth-round (190th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He ran for a career high 344 yards in his final season with Cincinnati. Since leaving the Bengals, Burkhead has signed multiple contracts with the Patriots.

He's spent the past four seasons in New England. He's won two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots.

