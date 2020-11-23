NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Rex Burkhead could be out for the season
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't the only one that suffered an awful knee injury on Sunday. 

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game against the Texans after colliding with multiple Houston defenders on a sweep. 

Initial tests indicate that the 30-year-old suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. 

"It's extremely devastating—knowing how great of a teammate he is, knowing how great of a leader he is, knowing what he brings to this team,” Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said during his postgame news conference. “But he’s a warrior, and I know he’ll be back stronger. His influence will be missed.”

READ MORE: Three Downs—Bengals Lose the Game & Burrow in D.C.

READ MORE: Bengals Fans Donate to Joe Burrow's Foundation

Burkhead has 267 rushing yards and 187 receiving yards entering Sunday's game. He was on pace to set career highs in both categories. He has six touchdowns this season. 

“I’m hurting for him,” Patriots running back James White said. “I’m still hurting for him. He’s a good friend of mine, not just a teammate, but a guy I call my friend. To see him go down like that is never good.”

Burkhead spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He was primarily a special teams player. He'd occasionally fill in for Giovani Bernard or Jeremy Hill. 

The Bengals selected Burkhead in the sixth-round (190th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He ran for a career high 344 yards in his final season with Cincinnati. Since leaving the Bengals, Burkhead has signed multiple contracts with the Patriots. 

He's spent the past four seasons in New England. He's won two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) pressures during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Open As Home Underdogs Against Giants

Sep 27, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) walks off the field after the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals' Draft Position Rises Following Loss to Washington

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts a pass against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Zac Taylor Defends Bengals' Offensive Line After Joe Burrow Injury

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball. Under pressure from Washington Football Team nose tackle Tim Settle (97) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Injury, Zac Taylor's Future and What's Next for the Bengals

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Podcast: Reacting to Joe Burrow's Injury, Zac Taylor's Comments and the Bengals' Future

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow, and the Bengals' Offensive Line

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Fans Show Support By Donating to Joe Burrow's Foundation

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) in the third quarter at FedExField. Burrow injured his left knee on the play and was carted off the field Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Down Look: Bengals Lose the Game and Burrow in D.C.