Run Defense Stands Tall in Bengals' First Win

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got in the win column Sunday with a 33-25 victory over Jacksonville. The not-so-average Joes carried Cincinnati to their first win.

Joe Mixon posted a combined 181 yards and three scores, while Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards and a touchdown.

The offense shined, but the run defense deserves a lot of credit. Entering Sunday, the team ranked 31st in the NFL with 545 rushing yards allowed. They were giving up 181.7 yards per game.

The defense only allowed 89 rushing yards to the Jagaurs on Sunday.

Zac Taylor was so impressed with his defense’s performance that he gave the unit a game ball in the locker room after the game calling it the standard on defense.

Containing James Robinson was a key factor in the Bengals' recipe for a victory. Robinson finished the game with 75 yards rushing and his longest run went for 14 yards. He added 32 yards receiving.

Prior to Sunday, Robinson had 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He had been responsible for 91% of the Jaguars rushing attempts.

The defense was shorthanded for their Week 4 matchup. Geno Atkins (shoulder), Mike Daniels (elbow), Logan Wilson (concussion) and Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) were all out. Their replacements did a good job of stopping Robinson at the Jags’ main point of attack.

DJ Reader has stepped up big in the absence of Atkins and now Daniels. He had five tackles and plugged the defensive interior of running lanes. Christian Covington got the start in place of Daniels and tallied four tackles. Amani Bledsoe (two tackles) and Andrew Brown (one tackle) contributed as well.

Sam Hubbard (four tackles), Carlos Dunlap (one tackle), and Carl Lawson (one tackle) applied pressure from the edge too.

The linebacking crew stepped up in Wilson’s absence. Josh Bynes had four tackles. Germaine Pratt added four of his own, while Jordan Evans recorded two tackles, including a sack, and interception on the game’s opening drive.

Robinson had 48 yards on the ground in the first half. Second half adjustments were made and the Bengals looked like a different team after halftime. They held Robinson to just 27 yards rushing in the second half.

Hopefully, the defense can carry the momentum into Baltimore next week as they face Lamar Jackson and company. The dual-threat quarterback leads the Ravens with 235 yards rushing this season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!