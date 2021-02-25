Russell Wilson Has Four Teams on List of Potential Trade Destinations

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson hasn't officially requested a trade, but he has given the organization a list of potential destinations.

The 32-year-old would approve a trade to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson's frustrations have became public within the last month. He thinks the Seahawks organization has done a poor job of putting a quality offensive line around him.

His preference is to remain in Seattle according to the report.

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons. The Seahawks finished 12-4 before losing to the Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in January. Wilson was sacked five times in the 30-20 loss.

He's entering the second-year of a four-year, $140 million extension. Wilson has a full no-trade clause, which means he'd have to sign off on a potential trade.

The Cowboys and Raiders both have franchise quarterbacks in Dak Prescott and Derek Carr, respectively. A trade package could involve either signal-caller, which would soften the blow of trading Wilson to another team. The Bears and Saints don't have that luxury.

Wilson joins Texans star Deshaun Watson on the list of potential great quarterbacks that could be traded this offseason.

He's never had a losing season with the Seahawks and has only missed the postseason once in nine seasons. Wilson helped the Seahawks beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

