Sam Hubbard Starts 'Hubbard's Cupboards' to Provide Supplies to Local Kids

Sam Hubbard launched a new community effort called "Hubbard’s Cupboards" this week.

The Bengals captain teamed up with the Crayons to Computers and Kroger to support students’ nutritional and educational needs.

Hubbard's Cupboards will perform as an on-site resource to fulfill needs as they appear such as a new backpack to start the school year, short on school supplies, or a healthy snack during the day.

“Our goal with Hubbard’s Cupboards is to set students up for success,” he said. “By ensuring they have adequate access to educational resources to strengthen their minds, and healthy snacks options to fuel their bodies so they can focus on learning.”

Four schools within the Mt. Healthy school system are the first to participate in the program: Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center.

A fifth school will also be joining the program in the near future.

Hubbard and the Sam Hubbard Foundation visited Mt. Healthy High School Tuesday to kickoff the initiative.

A pep rally was held in the school's gym with students decked out in Bengals gear. Hubbard spoke on the Hubbard's Cupboard's purpose and answered questions from the students.

The students showed off their moves in a dance contest as well. The winner won an autographed Hubbard football and $100 to the Bengals Pro Shop.

"The Hubbard's Cupboard program has a huge impact on our kids," Mt. Healthy High School administrator Will Amburgey said. "It benefits every kid in the district with equal access to school supplies and nutritional needs. A special thank you to Sam, Lindsay, and the rest of the Sam Hubbard Foundation's team for making this happen for our students."

Schools must meet specific criteria to qualify for the Hubbard’s Cupboard program: 55% or more of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches, must be located in one of the 16 counties in the Crayons to Computers service area, and be in existence for a minimum of one school year.

Hubbard has been busy making an impact in the community as of late. He also collaborated with Crayons to Computers in August to gift 650 backpacks to the Bellevue Independent Schools district as part of a back-to-school backpack drive.

In September, Hubbard provided a grant of $10,000 to UC Health's Food is Medicine program. Recurring annual support will be given to help sustain and expand the program to serve even more in need.

The Sam Hubbard Foundation's mission to give access to food, education, and healthy lifestyle resources for all Cincinnatians. It continues to make an impact in the area.

