Bengals Community Corner: Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst And Others Make Impact Off The Field

The Bengals have been in the midst of training camp and preseason, but members of the team and organization have continued to show their support of their community during the month of August.

Sam Hubbard Backpack Drive

Sam Hubbard hosted a back-to-school backpack drive as part of the Sam Hubbard Foundation’s mission at Bellevue High School.

Hubbard teamed up with Crayons to Computers to donate 650 backpacks and school supplies to each student in the Bellevue Independent Schools district. The elementary students’ bags were filled with notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, folders, glue sticks, scissors, and zip lock bags. The high schoolers were given similar supplies with a calculator, ruler, and graph paper.

“We want to make sure students get off to a great start at the beginning of the school year,” Hubbard said. “We’re excited to partner with Crayons to Computers to make sure students have the supplies they need for a successful year.”

Here’s a look at the event:

Hayden Hurst Helps With High School Football Team's Travel Expenses

Hayden Hurst donated $10,000 to assist with travel expenses for the Bradford County High School (Starke, FL) football team. Hurst is a Jacksonville, Florida native.

Taste of the Bengals

In partnership with the Bengals, the Freestore Foodbank will host their annual Taste of the Bengals dinner at Paycor Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 31st from 6:30pm - 9:00pm.

Over 30 Cincinnati area restaurants serve bite-sized samples of their food to guests to raise funds to fight hunger within the community.

Ja'Marr Chase is the Honorary Bengal for the event. Bengals Radio Network and Legend Dave Lapham will emcee along with Local 12 News Anchor Bob Herzog.

For more information on the event or how to attend, go here.

Bengals Host Military Members at Training Camp

In partnership with Feazel, a home remodeler company, the Bengals hosted military members to a VIP Training Camp experience.

The service men and women were able to watch practice from a dedicated area and receive autographs and pictures while meeting players and staff.

Watch more from their day at training camp:

Bengals Donate Funds to Local Schools to Support Athletic Facilities

The Bengals are helping with the development and renovation of area schools' athletic facilities.

In collaboration with the NFL Foundation, the organization donated $167,000 to the Covington Catholic High School Athletic Department to aid in the completion of the CovCath Fieldhouse.

The CovCath Fieldhouse is an indoor facility that provides a covered area for students to practice during inclement or extreme heat weather. The space will also cater to community partnerships for field space for local youth programs.

"Ensuring youth have access to participate in football and other sports has always been important to our organization," Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons said. "We are pleased to continue this through our support of Covington Catholic and their efforts to create a fun and safe space that serves the Park Hills and Northern Kentucky communities."

While working with NFL Foundation Club Matching Field Grant program, the Bengals have contributed over $1.3 million to schools and communities across the Greater Cincinnati area to support the installation of field turf, as well as revamping of existing facilities.

The grant supports capital improvement projects for youth and high school athletic fields. This grant program has benefited Harrison High School, Deer Park High School, Covington Independent Schools, LaSalle High School, Bishop Brossart High School, Roger Bacon High School, Ross Local Schools, Madison Local Schools and Moeller High School since 2014.

The team also teamed up with the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to donate $250,000 to Milford Exempted Village Schools, to subsidize a new turf field at the Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex as part of the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program.

A turf field provides a safe and reliable multi-purpose facility to the student-athletes of Milford High School as well as a space for extra-curricular activities for students to occur.

"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," Simons said. "The Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex is going to create that positive impact for Milford's youth for years to come."

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program is a continuous push to allocate funds to local schools. Fields are newly built or significantly refurbished with upgrades to irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and/or turf as part of the program and partnership between the Bengals, NFL Foundation, and LISC.

Over $2.5 million have been distributed to local schools, including South Avondale Elementary School, Bishop Brossart, Clinton-Massie High School, Covington Catholic High School, Deer Park High School, Harrison High School, La Salle High School, Lockland High School, Oak Hills High School, Taylor High School, Withrow University High School and Midway Elementary School.

