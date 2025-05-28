Shemar Stewart's Father Weighs in on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'It's Not Fair'
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart still isn't practicing, despite the offseason program being in full swing.
His father was the latest to weigh in on Stewart not being on the field.
"The verbiage in the contract isn't the same as past draft picks who were drafted lower than him," Moe Marquez said on the 4th & Forever show. "So that is what's holding us back. This is not a this is not a now money thing like this is not this is not a now money thing. And when I say now money thing, I mean, this is not, ‘hey, we're disagreeing over funds that is going to come in today or tomorrow.’ These are things that we're disagreeing on that can affect him later on down the road. And I think a lot of people miss out on that because of that. You know, hey, if I sign this deal, I get this right now. Right. But this is a longevity game. He's a human being. There is a life after football and down the road, sometimes a lot more important than what's right in front of your face."
So what does Stewart want from the Bengals?
"We don't want any more than anybody else has gotten. We want the same," Marquez said. "We want the exact same that great player Amarius Mims got. We want to say we want the exact same that every Bengal first round pick has gotten. And for some reason, they want to choose to change verbiage up this year. And we don't think that it's the right precedent to set this year because he was a higher pick than the years past. So if you want to set a precedent, let's get on the field. Right. Let's keep the verbiage the same this year. Let's get on the field. You obviously drafted him because it's a necessity or he can play a part in helping you guys get to where we all want to be, right? Which is a Super Bowl. And then when you get the 32nd pick next year, let's then set the precedent ... It's not fair at the end of the day.”
The Bengals selected Stewart in the first round (17th overall) in last month's NFL Draft. He's participating in meetings and with the team, but hasn't participated in any on-field work due to his contract status.
