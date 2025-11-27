National Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Bengals' AFC North Chances

CINCINNATI ---- In a week where the Bengals have been at the forefront of media attention due to Joe Burrow's return, the biggest stunner may have come on Tuesday morning from ESPN's Chris Canty of all people.





When asked if the Bengals can go on a run to make the playoffs with Burrow back, Canty responded with an emphatic "Absolutely" and went on to explain how they can do so.





"Absolutely," Canty said. "Joe Burrow has won six straight games in his career before, I absolutely think it's on the board for him to be able do it again. And here's the deal. They lost a game on Sunday to the New England Patriots, but didn't lose ground in the division. The division leader was three games up in the win column, and guess what? Sitting here today, the division leader is three games up in the win column. The only difference is it's the Baltimore Ravens, and not the Pittsburgh Steelers."





Canty believes the Bengals must sweep the Ravens. They play Baltimore on Thursday night and again on Dec. 14. The Bengals would improve to 4-1 in the AFC North with two wins over Baltimore.



"Oh by the way, the Bengals play the Ravens not once, but twice starting on Turkey Day this week." Canty said. "So, I absolutely think it's plausible for Cincinnati to be able to get this done, when you look at Baltimore's remaining schedule, for them to be able to go .500 would be a blessing. Every team they play not named Cincinnati, is over .500, and that includes dates with the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. When you look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, they're on quarterback number two with Mason Rudolph, and I'm not conceding the division to them. So, yeah the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely have an opportunity to get into the playoffs by winning the AFC North."

Watch the full clip below:

Canty has been an avid critic of not just the Bengals, but Burrow in the past, so to see him push thoroughly for belief that the Bengals can win the AFC North is quite the turn of events.





The Bengals and Burrow begin their potential track back to relevance this season on Thanksgiving night in Baltimore when they take on the Ravens in the first of two matchups over these next six games.

