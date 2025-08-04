Ted Karras, Cincy Hat Organization Expand Local Charitable Impact
CINCINNATI — The impact of Ted Karras's Cincy Hat charitable operation grew even more recently. Local 12's Tyler Madden reported Cincy Hat is teaming up with the Cincinnati Firefighters' Charitable Fund to help the recently-launched group provide funds for firefighters injured in the line of duty.
Karras spent one of his off days during training camp checking out a fire station in Hyde Park.
"They surprised me today. They're actually going to be on uniform for the next month. Hopefully, they make it permanent," Karras said about how that station is rocking the hat. "Had a great day hanging out with the guys. They let me honk the horn a few times."
The funds will help firefighter families make ends meet when dealing with an injury or hospital stay.
Karras and Cincy Hat have made a big impact on the region since Karras launched the operation in 2022. One of his friends designed the now famous logo that has been tweaked with different colors and apparel offerings for a multitude of charitable efforts.
It started out with growing funds for the Village of Merici in Indiana and has expanded more and more throughout Karras's years with the Bengals.
