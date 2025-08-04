All Bengals

Ted Karras, Cincy Hat Organization Expand Local Charitable Impact

Another worthy effort getting support.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), right, hands a kindergartener from Maggie Adams class a hat for her birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at St. Joseph s Consolidated School in Hamilton, Ohio. Over a year ago Karras began selling The Cincy Hat, a project that gives 100% of the proceeds from hat sales to The Village of Merici, an Indianapolis-based living community and services provider for adults with disabilities.
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), right, hands a kindergartener from Maggie Adams class a hat for her birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at St. Joseph s Consolidated School in Hamilton, Ohio. Over a year ago Karras began selling The Cincy Hat, a project that gives 100% of the proceeds from hat sales to The Village of Merici, an Indianapolis-based living community and services provider for adults with disabilities. / Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The impact of Ted Karras's Cincy Hat charitable operation grew even more recently. Local 12's Tyler Madden reported Cincy Hat is teaming up with the Cincinnati Firefighters' Charitable Fund to help the recently-launched group provide funds for firefighters injured in the line of duty.

Karras spent one of his off days during training camp checking out a fire station in Hyde Park.

"They surprised me today. They're actually going to be on uniform for the next month. Hopefully, they make it permanent," Karras said about how that station is rocking the hat. "Had a great day hanging out with the guys. They let me honk the horn a few times."

The funds will help firefighter families make ends meet when dealing with an injury or hospital stay.

Karras and Cincy Hat have made a big impact on the region since Karras launched the operation in 2022. One of his friends designed the now famous logo that has been tweaked with different colors and apparel offerings for a multitude of charitable efforts.

It started out with growing funds for the Village of Merici in Indiana and has expanded more and more throughout Karras's years with the Bengals.

Check out more on the Cincy Hat here, and Local 12's full story here.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News