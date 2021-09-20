Xavier Su'a-Filo Dealing With Injury, Status Unclear for Sunday's Game Against Steelers

The veteran played through the injury on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line is off to an inconsistent start this season and they could be without one of their starting guards this Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Xavier Su'a-Filo suffered a leg injury in Cincinnati's 20-17 loss to Chicago. The veteran played through the pain, logging all 55 offensive snaps, but he's considered day-to-day according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

If Su'a-Filo misses time, rookie Jackson Carman could slide in at right guard. The Bengals picked Carman in the second-round (46th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals have allowed nine sacks and 16 quarterback hits in two games. Not all of them are the offensive lines fault, but something needs to change if Joe Burrow is going to be the game changer that the organization expects him to be this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

