SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Watch: A young Joe Burrow talks about transitioning from receiver to quarterback

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly emerged as a leader in the locker room during training camp. 

The 23-year-old wasn't always a quarterback. In fact, he played wide receiver and defensive back in high school. 

The 3 a.m. Coney podcast sent me a video of a young Burrow being interviewed about the transition from receiver to quarterback. Watch it below. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals projected to have favorable season according to ESPN simulation

Cincinnati Bengals projected to have favorable season according to ESPN simulation

James Rapien

Bengals roster decisions that stood out on cutdown weekend

Cincinnati Bengals roster decisions that stood out on cutdown weekend

Russ Heltman

Check out the two newest Bengals players in uniform

Here's how the two newest Cincinnati Bengals look in stripes

James Rapien

by

fredbogart

NFL News: Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal with Titans

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal with Tenessee Titans

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' 53-man roster, claiming Shaq and releasing Redmond

Reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster, claiming Shaq and releasing Redmond

James Rapien

Bengals announce practice squad signings

Cincinnati Bengals announce practice squad signings

James Rapien

Bengals claim former Dolphins guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun

Cincinnati Bengals claim former Miami Dolphins guard Deion Calhoun

James Rapien

Bengals waiving Alex Redmond, who is grateful for the opportunity

Cincinnati Bengals parting ways with Alex Redmond, who thanks them for the opportunity

James Rapien

Christian Covington 'surprised' by trade to Bengals, Zac Taylor happy with deal

Christian Covington 'surprised' by trade to Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor happy with deal

James Rapien

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Detroit Lions

James Rapien