Watch: A young Joe Burrow talks about transitioning from receiver to quarterback

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly emerged as a leader in the locker room during training camp.

The 23-year-old wasn't always a quarterback. In fact, he played wide receiver and defensive back in high school.

The 3 a.m. Coney podcast sent me a video of a young Burrow being interviewed about the transition from receiver to quarterback. Watch it below.

