Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Chance to Add Familiar Faces to Coaching Staff After Recent Firings
CINCINNATI — Will the Cincinnati Bengals reunite with Brian Callahan?
Their former offensive coordinator was fired by the Titans on Monday. Callahan was in his second season as Titans head coach. He spent five years as the Bengals offensive coordinator before landing in Nashville.
Callahan posted a 4-23 record with the Titans. They're 1-5 this season and lost to the Raiders 20-10 on Sunday.
Brian isn't the only Callahan the Bengals could have interest in adding to Zac Taylor's coaching staff.
Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan is one of the best, if not the best offensive line coach in the NFL. He left Cleveland to work with his son. Now that Brian is no longer the head coach, could Bill be available?
Those are questions that will get answered in the coming days. One thing is certain: If Brian and/or Bill Callahan have an interest in joining Taylor's staff in Cincinnati, it's reasonable to think it could happen this season.
Bill Callahan coached Taylor at Nebraska and is certainly someone the Bengals' entire organization has discussed and considered hiring in the past.
The Bengals are 2-4 on the year and could use help on offense. Cincinnati has scored just nine points combined in the first half of their last four games. They've been outscored 79-9 over that span.
The Bengals are confident they're set to turn a corner with Joe Flacco under center. He flashed his potential on Sunday in Green Bay, leading the offense to three-straight scoring drives in the second half.
"I just can’t say enough," Taylor said when asked about Flacco's performance. "It was incredibly impressive to go in there and do what he did on short notice. He didn’t come in here on Sunday night or Monday morning. He got here Tuesday after the gamplan was in. At one o’clock, really, our first and second down plan is in. So he has to drive in that night and practice the next day. Gave us confidence just the way he handled himself and just carried himself through the week and through practice. I think he gave everybody a lot of confidence he was going to be out there and execute. And he certainly did that for us and gave us a lot of juice there."
