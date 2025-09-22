Zac Taylor Explains Why Bengals Stars Weren't Used More in Ugly Loss to Vikings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Vikings 48-10 on Sunday. It's the worst loss (38 points) in franchise history and they didn't get their star players involved much throughout the game.
Ja'Marr Chase finished with five receptions for 50 yards, but only had two catches for three yards late in the first half. Tee Higgins finished with one catch for 15 yards. He drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone, but wasn't involved (two targets).
Why didn't the Bengals get their stars involved early on against the Vikings?
"We didn’t have a lot of opportunities to get first downs. We kept turning the ball over," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Every time we crossed the 50-yard line we were putting the ball on the ground or we threw the ball to them. That minimizes your opportunities and you get late in the game. We are trying different things to just gain some momentum going froward at that point. They challenge. They do a good job. They don’t make it easy to get the ball to Ja’Marr, I promise you that. Some they are trying to take away, same with Tee, we couldn’t find a good rhythm to get those guys the ball enough."
The Bengals need Chase and Higgins to lead the way—especially with Joe Burrow on injured reserve after undergoing toe surgery last week.
The Bengals have also struggled to get other complementary pieces the ball. Mike Gesicki has five catches for 38 yards in three games. Andrei Iosivas has one catch for 12 yards this season and wasn't targeted on Sunday against the Vikings.
"We were in a lot of 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back). Twelve personnel, in theory, regulates their defense a little bit in terms of what we’d seen," Taylor said. "Andrei is subbing in for those other two guys (Noah Fant and Drew Sample). That’s not how we are going to play the entire season. I think Andrei over the course of a 17 game season this is going to take shape for him. He’s a guy that is patient, understands his role. Appreciate the role he plays for us because a lot of it is dirty stuff. He puts his nose in there and gets it done. His opportunities will come and they will take shape over the course of the season. There’s nothing he’s done to minimize his role. That’s just the way that this game has played out for us."
The Bengals' offense was awful in a lot of ways on Sunday. They have to find a way to get their best players the ball if they're going to turn things around next week in Denver.
For more on the Bengals' offense, Taylor's scheme and more, check out our commentary on the state of the offense below:
