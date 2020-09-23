Zac Taylor praises Auden Tate, calls him a 'total team player'

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor had nothing but nice things to say about Auden Tate on Wednesday, just six days after the third-year wide receiver was inactive for the Bengals' Thursday night matchup against the Browns.

"Auden's the man," the second-year head coach said with a big smile.

Tate's agent Deiric Jackson publicly voiced his displeasure with the team.

"He was healthy and ready to go," Jackson said on Friday. "If they don't know how to use him, I'm sure there are plenty of other teams that would love to have a weapon like that offensively.

"I don't care if it's a first-rounder, whatever, you play your best guys. I know the type of chemistry that him and Joe Burrow (have) been having. He's played special teams ... If you're not going to use him, why not let him go seek opportunities elsewhere?"

Tate had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown for the Bengals last season. Taylor brushed off Jackson's comments and opted to praise his wide receiver.

"It has nothing to do with Auden, so I'm not even going to address it," Taylor said. "Auden is all about this team. He approaches things the right way and you hate that he's put in a tough position like that, because all he does is respond the right way and is a total team player. I love that we have Auden on this football team."



Tate was active in Week 1 against the Chargers, but wasn't targeted on offense.

