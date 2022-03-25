Zac Taylor Goes Out of His Way to Praise Tight End Hayden Hurst

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year, $3.5 million contract last week. The former first round pick is hoping to revive his career in Cincinnati after spending two years in Baltimore and two years in Atlanta.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor answered plenty of questions about the Bengals offseason on Wednesday, but no one asked about Hurst.

The fourth-year head coach went out of his way to praise his newest weapon on offense.

"We're really excited to have him. We think that that's a great fit for us and a great fit for him," Taylor said. "Just having watched his career over the last four years in Baltimore and Atlanta, he's a guy that the more research we did on him and really dug into it, we feel like that guy can be a real weapon and asset for us this year. Went to dinner with him and James Casey and Drew Sample and I feel like he really hit it off with the group in that tight end room. We've got high expectations for Hayden to come in here. I think he's made of the right stuff and he's really gonna be able to help us at the tight end position."

Hurst, 28, had 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons last season. He has 125 career catches for 1,304 yards and 12 scores.

Barring something unforeseen, Hurst will start at tight end for the Bengals this season. He's optimistic about his chances of having success with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast