Zac Taylor Goes Out of His Way to Praise Tight End Hayden Hurst
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year, $3.5 million contract last week. The former first round pick is hoping to revive his career in Cincinnati after spending two years in Baltimore and two years in Atlanta.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor answered plenty of questions about the Bengals offseason on Wednesday, but no one asked about Hurst.
The fourth-year head coach went out of his way to praise his newest weapon on offense.
"We're really excited to have him. We think that that's a great fit for us and a great fit for him," Taylor said. "Just having watched his career over the last four years in Baltimore and Atlanta, he's a guy that the more research we did on him and really dug into it, we feel like that guy can be a real weapon and asset for us this year. Went to dinner with him and James Casey and Drew Sample and I feel like he really hit it off with the group in that tight end room. We've got high expectations for Hayden to come in here. I think he's made of the right stuff and he's really gonna be able to help us at the tight end position."
Hurst, 28, had 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons last season. He has 125 career catches for 1,304 yards and 12 scores.
Barring something unforeseen, Hurst will start at tight end for the Bengals this season. He's optimistic about his chances of having success with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company.
