Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Training Camp Injuries Ahead of Preseason Action Against Washington
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are down a few notable players as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders in preseason action on Monday night. Head coach Zac Taylor revealed guard Cordell Volson is dealing with a shoulder injury this week and will miss time, while also confirming Geno Stone, Mike Gesicki, Jermaine Burton and Myles Murphy won't suit up on the road.
Volson's injury looks to be the most recent amidst his quest for a spot in the Bengals' right guard hierarchy. He unfortunately won't have a chance to put up good tape on Monday. Same with Myles Murphy on the other side of the line.
"I think Myles is one of those guys probably in the week-ish range," Taylor said about the edge rusher. "We'll see kind of where it ends up in the preseason. You want to be cautious. We're not going to throw him out there for a preseason game, but it's nothing long-term [or] significant.
Taylor also touched on a few secondary pieces that are banged up. Stone returned to practice earlier this week, but is smartly getting a slow on-ramp back. Turner does not sound likely to play in the tune-up game.
"DJ Turner, he'd be one that would be questionable for the game right now," Taylor said about injured players. "Geno would be out; those are the ones off the top of my head right now."
Another part of the secondary is on track to see snaps in Dax Hill, who is taking another encouraging step with his ACL-tear recovery after suffering the injury last October.
Cincinnati faces Washington at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI