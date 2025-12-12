Zac Taylor Reveals Game Statuses For Tee Higgins, Other Bengals Entering Final 2025 Ravens Matchup

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor saddled up to the media on Friday afternoon with Tee Higgins status for this Sunday's Ravens game the big topic of the day.

Higgins is out for the Ravens game after not passing concussion protocol in time to practice this week. It's a good precaution for Higgins' long-term health after suffering his first concussion this season on Nov. 23 against the Patriots and another against the Bills a few days ago.

Shemar Stewart (knee) is also a longshot to play as he could get lifted off of injured reserve this week, but that's not likely with a doubtful tag. Look for another defensive piece to get called up from the practice squad this weekend.

Taylor wants to see his guys fight until the death of their season, which could happen on Sunday.

Cincinnati will be officially eliminated from postseason contention with a loss. They won't have Trey Hendrickson for the game either, but Stewart could impact the game like he did in Week 1 against Cleveland if he does play.

"We've got high expectations for him, and he's worked really hard to meet those and done everything he can do," Taylor said about Stewart this week. "Unfortunately, he had a setback with the injury. It's nothing he can control. I don't think there's pressure to see anything from him in the next four weeks. We'll see how he feels as practice goes this week. If he's able get in a game this week, just keep progressing him, keep improving."

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

