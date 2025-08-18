One of the Biggest Surprises of Bengals Camp, WR Mitch Tinsley Gets Chance to Further Impress vs. Former Team
CINCINNATI – For the second week in a row, a Cincinnati Bengals player will be taking the field against teammates he played alongside in 2024 when the team takes on the Washington Commanders tonight.
And as was the case with linebacker Oren Burks in Philadelphia, you can expect Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to send wide receiver Mitch Tinsley to midfield for the coin toss as a gameday captain.
Tinsley signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2023 and made the initial 53-man roster.
He spent 2024 on the Commanders’ practice squad, but the team didn’t offer him a futures contract, and the Bengals signed him on Feb. 4.
Tinsley has been one of the surprises of Bengals camp, catching passes – and praise – from Joe Burrow as well as Jake Browning while earning more reps by the day.
“He’s just done everything he can,” Taylor said of Tinsley during the second week of camp. “He's a guy who comes in on the back end of the roster, and when opportunity gets thrown his way, he knows where to line up, no questions asked. He's where he needs to be.
“It's a really good room top to bottom, and all he's done is work and create opportunities for himself.”
During one of Burrow’s news conferences, the quarterback dropped Tinsley’s name as someone who’s impressed him.
“That’s awesome,” Taylor said.
Tinsley has flashed in one-on-ones as well as 7-on7 and 11-on-11 periods.
On Friday, he had one of the best plays of the day during a two-minute drill with the offense facing fourth and 20.
Browning got the defense to jump offsides and used the free play to through a deep jump ball to Tinsley, who positioned himself between defenders Daijahn Anthony and Barrett Carter and leapt to high-point the ball for a catch.
"He's had a real good camp,” Browning said. “He's got really good releases, does a good job catching the 50-50 balls, he gets to balls where I think I might have led him a little too much. He's pretty locked in.”
Tinsley waved off the revenge angle of facing his former team tonight
But there is no downplaying how important the game is to him and his chances to make an upset bid to make the 53-man roster.
“I feel like I've been playing pretty good,” Tinsley said. “Going into camp my biggest thing was just taking advantage of my opportunities and executing, and I think I've done that.
“I like to be able to say that if there's anything I'm asked to do at the position, I can do it. I don't really feel like I have a weakness. There are some things I can improve upon, but I feel like I do everything very well.”
To prepare Tinsley for a possible spot on the 53-man roster, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has been using him on every unit.
Tinsley said he was on all the special teams units in Washington, too, but he was buried on the depth chart and was only active for two games.
“I’ve played pretty good on special teams so far,” he said. “I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do.”
Tinsley had one catch for 15 yards on 18 offensive snaps against the Eagles.
With injured receiver Jermaine Burton not expected to play tonight, Tinsley should get some more reps and, possibly, more targets.