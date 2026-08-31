2 Bengals Running Back Depth Options Team Could Add Following NFL Cutdown Day

A couple more running back depth candidates hit waivers on Sunday night amidst NFL cutdown day. Veterans like former Titan Michael Carter or former Bills runner Frank Gore Jr. could help push the competition in the back end of the running back room.

Carter is the top option of the two given his lengthy experience with Arizona and the New York Jets since 2021. The 27-year-old has played 1,693 NFL snaps since joining the Jets in 2021, with up-and-down play throughout.

Last season, Carter posted a strong 71.4 Pro Football Focus grade, including a 69.2 pass-blocking grade in Arizona. He's been around 69 overall as a pass blocker across 58 snaps in those settings over the past two seasons.

That would be his main role on this team if he ever saw the field unless Chase Brown got injured. Even then, he could line up in the backfield while Brown flashes out in the slot or other receiver formations like he's noted doing throughout training camp.

Last season, Carter amassed 92 carries for 332 yards and a touchdown, while adding 33 catches for 267 yards. He's capable of pushing Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks for the backup role. Special teams is a question mark for him with just 24 career snaps on that front.

As for Gore, he has no regular-season NFL experience but played 27 special teams snaps in the past two seasons and is just 24 years old.

The former Bill has posted 71-plus PFF grades in all three of his preseasons. He's played 223 total offensive snaps in those summers and could be a rising project for Cincinnati to have on the practice squad.

Alas, the options are really thin to choose from for just about all of Cincinnati's current needs, including running back depth. It's most likely the team just rolls with Perine and Brooks behind Brown, while feeding the bell-cow back with a ton of carries during his contract season.

If Brown pops like he did last campaign, Cincinnati will have another tough decision to make at the position with the RB money market rising heavily this offseason.

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