Cincinnati Bengals' Projected 53-Man Roster Heading Into Preseason Finale

The Cincinnati Bengals will try to post their first undefeated preseason since 2006 when they face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Friday night.

For many of the players who see action, there will be a lot more on the line than just a perfect preseason.

Less than 48 hours after kickoff, the Bengals will trim the roster from 88 to 53. And while the majority of the 53 spots are locked up, there are a couple in the balance.

For most of those on the wrong side of the bubble, Friday will be a chance to make a final impression in their bid to earn one of the 16 practice squad spots, with that list to be announced Monday.

Here’s the projected 53-man roster heading into Friday night’s finale:

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Joe Flacco

Bubble bursts: Josh Johnson, Sean Clifford

This is as clear cut as it gets.

Like Burrow, Flacco played just two series and accounted for the team’s only touchdown of the game on a 4-yard pass to rookie tight end Jack Endries.

Johnson brings great value with his experience and should stick around on the practice squad. If Burrow stays healthy and another team or two loses their quarterbacks, trade offers could start to come in for Flacco.

Running Back (3)

Starter: Chase Brown

Backups: Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

Bubble bursts: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Jamal Haynes, Kentrel Bullock

Brooks had a nice bounce-back game against the Bears after a couple of drops in the rain against the Lions.

He’s a clearcut No. 3 but still may not much more than the few touches he had last year.

Brooks played 41 percent of the special teams snaps last year and he’s been right on that number (20 of 55) this preseason.

The Bengals have kept just three running backs in each of the last two seasons and four of Zac Taylor’s seven. From 2009-2018, they kept three just one time.

Wide Receiver (6)

Starters: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas

Backups: Colbie Young, Dohnte Meyers, Ke’Shawn Williams

Bubble bursts: Charlie Jones, Mitch Tinsley, Kendric Pryor, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Moore, Noah Thomas

Following the snaps in practice the last two weeks, Meyers feel like a lock after taking first-time reps in Ja’Marr Chase’s absence and getting in a lot of post-practice work with Burrow.

Williams has the edge in the returner battle. He’s averaged 34.5 yards on two kick returns and 9.5 yards on two punt returns. Jones has one fair catch.

Jones and Tinsley have both seen their receiver reps decrease the last few weeks.

The Bengals have kept at least six receivers in 19 of the last 20 seasons, with the lone exception being 2022 when they kept just five (Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor).

Tight End (5)

Starters: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample

Backups: Erick All Jr., Tanner Hudson, Jack Endries

Bubble bursts: Cam Grandy, Josh Kattus

Endries has earned the spot, though Grandy will be a lock for the practice squad.

A rookie seventh-round pick, Endries made it clear on draft night he was not happy about lasting until the seventh round, and he made a couple of splash plays against the Lions with the 4-yard touchdown and a 17-yard catch and run that was the Bengals’ second-longest pass play of the night. He added a 7-yard reception against the Bears.

From 2006-23, the Bengals never kept more than four tight ends. They’ve rolled into the season with five in each of the past two seasons, mainly because Gesicki is a tight end in name only.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, Amarius Mims

Backups: Connor Lew, Brian Parker II, Jalen Rivers, Javon Foster

Bubble bursts: Andrew Coker, Corey Robinson II, Christian Jones, Jacob Bayer, Liam Brown

Barring injury, the Bengals will start the same five in a season opener as they did in the previous finale for the first time since 2010.

The release of Cody Ford means they are going to be extremely young in the backup spots with rookies Parker and Lew, second-year player Rivers and Foster, who is in his third season but has played just four games.

Defensive Line (10)

Starters: Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy

Backups: Shemar Stewart, B.J. Hill, Cashius Howell, T.J. Slaton Jr., Kris Jenkins Jr., Landon Robinson

Bubble bursts: Cedric Johnson, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Foskey, Jodan Jefferson, Howard Cross III

This is the position group with the biggest questions.

First, will the Bengals attempt to trade Jenkins or another backup to try to get offensive line help.

Second, how close is Stewart? Will he start the season on Injured Reserve-Return? If so, Cedric Johnson could be the beneficiary.

Robinson has been impressive in both preseason games and looks locked in as the second of two seventh-round picks to make the roster.

Johnson would be a sure-fire returner on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Linebacker (5)

Starters: Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter

Backups: Oren Burks, Swayze Bozeman, Joe Giles-Harris

Bubble bursts: Shaka Heyward, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Liam Anderson, Jack Dingle, Eric Gentry

Bozeman has played really well, but linebacker could be a spot where the Bengals go light if they want to keep a seventh receiver or 11th defensive lineman. Although the Bengals haven’t kept six linebackers since 2020, but Bozeman has played (and well) in a Super Bowl.

Giles-Harris and Burks are far more experienced, so if the Bengals elect to keep five linebackers, the final spot could come down to a battle between Bozeman and Heyward.

Cornerback (6)

Starters: DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Jalen Davis

Backups: Tacario Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, DJ Ivey

Bubble bursts: Bralyn Lux, Josh Newton, Jalen Kimber

The only time in the last 20 years the Bengals kept more than six cornerbacks was 2022.

Davis went into camp as the favorite due to his experience, but he hasn’t exactly locked up the job. Taylor could unseat him. If not for the opener, not too long after.

Safety (4)

Starters: Bryan Cook, Jordan Battle

Backups: Kyle Dugger, Russ Yeast

Bubble bursts: PJ Jules, Daijahn Anthony

Russ Yeast had an interception against the Lions and has taken advantage of extra reps with Cook out.

A 2022 seventh-round pick of the Rams – and son of former Bengals player Craig Yeast – Russ appears to have moved ahead of Jules.

Specialists (3)

Evan McPherson, kicker

Ryan Rehkow, punter

William Wagner, long snapper

This has been set since the team elected not to bring in any competition at any of the three spots.

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