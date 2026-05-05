2026 Met Gala Theme 'Right Up' Joe Burrow's Alley

Joe Burrow hit the fashion scene throughout the start of this week during his second consecutive year attending the Met Gala in New York City. The Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser features plenty of stars showing off different, unique looks ahead of a dinner party in the Big Apple.

Burrow enjoyed the "Fashion is Art" theme this year and donned a reserved dark blue suit as he and former LSU teammate, turned fellow NFL superstar Justin Jefferson, accompanied him to the event.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with him for a quick interview right before he walked the star-studded carpet to enter the action.

Fashionable Passer

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks onto the field before the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Right up my alley. I like art. I like colors. I like expression. So I was really excited about it," Burrow noted about the theme before describing his outfit. "I like the frogs right here. I think this is cool. It brings, brings, like, the Victorian era to me, the team did a great job. Yeah, the necklace sits pretty high. So I was worried about finding a necklace that was the right length for it, but we found the perfect one. I think it was cool."

These offseason months are a chance for Cincinnati's biggest star to blend in with other big names at marquee events. He also attended the 152nd Kentucky Derby this past weekend and has been seen all throughout the country at different events in recent months.

"Just excited to see friends, people I've met over the years at events like this, and excited to see them again," Burrow said about the Met Gala. "You don't get to see them a ton, except for usually at something like this. So excited to see them."

There's no need to worry about Burrow lacking focus on his top craft. Burrow has been keyed into all of the big offseason moves the Bengals front office has pushed through. His current contract is a way to get even more talent in the fold if the Bengals restructure it sometime in the coming months. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin broke down that situation last week.

"Those are things that we're working through after the draft," Tobin said. "We've layered in challenges, but we're up to them, and we do it because we have the opportunity to add the right people and the right players. Those are challenges that the locker room isn't interested in. They're interested in having the best team possible, and that's what we're trying to do: give them the best team possible."

Check out the full chat with Entertainment Tonight below:

Joe Burrow sendo entrevistado no MET Gala 2026!



“Achei que o tema tinha tudo a ver comigo. Amo arte, amo cores, amo expressão. Fiquei muito animado. Eu adoro esses fechos tipo 'frog' no terno, acho que me dá uma vibe meio era vitoriana.” pic.twitter.com/A7ZDwpxjz4 — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) May 5, 2026

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