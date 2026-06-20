Al Golden Reveals Draft Story That Proves The Bengals Made The Right Move

When you trade away the 10th overall pick in an NFL Draft, it has to pay off; otherwise, you will be left looking foolish. Trading for Dexter Lawrence II feels worth giving away that pick, but with that, the remaining draft selections you have at your disposal have to be used efficiently.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ draft class included defensive end Cashius Howell (Round 2 pick 41), cornerback Tacario Davis (Round 3 pick 72), center Connor Lew (Round 4 pick 128), wideout Colbie Young (Round 4 pick 140), offensive tackle Brian Parker II (Round 6 pick 189), tight end Jack Endries (Round 7 pick 221) and defensive tackle Landon Robinson (Round 7 pick 226.)

Cincinnati’s draft class left little room from a fan’s perspective in terms of what could have gone better. Sure, Cincy was in the running for a high-level safety or cornerback had they not gone out for Lawrence and instead kept the No. 10 pick, but Lawrence’s signature felt like something they needed to jump on immediately.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden broke down how things ended up working out for the AFC North side despite losing the No. 10 pick and making a trade on day three during an appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

“I Think That Gets Overshadowed A Lot”

Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden speaks to reporters during the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“So we're sitting there at the beginning of Saturday. The two guys that we had at the top of the board are there. And so we say no to a million trades,” Golden said. “And finally, Duke [Tobin, director of player personnel] gets the trade that he wants, and lo and behold, we trade back, get a pick in the fifth round, and get the same two guys that we had on the top of the board in the fourth round. And I think that gets overshadowed a lot.”

Overall, the Bengals were widely regarded as finishing with one of the stronger draft grades possible, with our own James Rapien giving them an A- grade.

Since the draft, every newly introduced Bengal has signed their rookie contract with minimal fuss, including Howell, who inked his four-year rookie deal worth just over $12 million, becoming the highest-paid rookie in the Bengals' class.

The Bengals signed all seven rookies in this year's class and are hopeful that most, if not all of them will make an impact this season. For more on the rookie class, watch the video below: