3 NFL Draft Prospects Bengals Could Consider Trading Up to Land

The Cincinnati Bengals need to continue upgrading their defense, even after adding Kyle Duggar at safety last Thursday.

The Bengals' defense lost talent like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency. They added Duggar, alongside Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe.

Next, the NFL draft will seemingly help the Bengals bolster their defense. The Bengals hold the No. 10 pick in the draft, which could be used on somebody like Caleb Downs or Mansoor Delane. But if they have a different prospect in mind, they could look to trade up in order to land them.

Which prospects could the Bengals target in a potential trade scenario during the NFL Draft?

Ohio State Linebacker Sonny Styles

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) reacts in the in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Bengals need a linebacker more than anything right now. The best linebacker in the draft class is Ohio State's Sonny Styles, and he seems to have generational potential. Styles is one of the fastest linebackers in the class while also being one of the biggest. He's projected to go somewhere between pick No. 4 and pick No. 10, with most mock drafts suggesting he'll go No. 5 to the New York Giants.

If the Bengals love him as a prospect, which they absolutely should, they could entertain the idea of trading up into the top five in order to land Styles. It would be expensive to move up, but Styles would be the anchor or their defense.

Texas Tech Edge Rusher David Bailey

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are expected to take either David Bailey or Arvell Reese with the No. 2 pick in the draft. If they don't select Bailey, the Bengals could trade up into the top five to land him. There's almost no chance Bailey makes it out of the top eight picks, with there being a slim chance he falls from the top five. As a result, the Bengals would likely need to trade up to pick No. 3 or pick No. 4 to land him. This is the kind of move that would make Bengals fans forget the bad taste in their mouth from the Hendrickson saga.

Ohio State Edge Rusher Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a bit unlikely because Reese is widely expected to go at pick No. 2. But if he doesn't, the Bengals should do everything in their power to trade up to pick No. 3 in order to land him.

Reese has incredible potential. He's able to do almost anything on defense, while trending in the direction as a pass rusher. Reese is able to play coverage and watch the quarterback as a spy. He's strong, fast, and instinctual enough to play in multiple roles. Reese is the closest thing to Micah Parsons that the NFL draft has seen since Parsons came through himself a few years ago.

If he falls to pick No. 3 or even pick No. 4, the Bengals could move up and land him.

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