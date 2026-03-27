Bengals in Prime Position to Address Biggest Needs in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals added a safety, an edge rusher, and a defensive tackle to their defense in free agency this offseason. While there's still a chance they add a veteran or two before training camp, it seems as though the team has switched its attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

This year's class is loaded with talent, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Considering the Bengals could use another defensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback, and potentially safety, this is huge news for the Bengals.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein recently highlighted the group of edge rushers as the best position group in the NFL draft this offseason. For a Bengals team that needs to add an edge rusher, this is huge news.

Bengals in a Good Position Heading into 2026 NFL Draft

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"There were five edge defenders drafted in last April's first round and 11 selected on Day 2. This year, we have another loaded group of QB hunters. Arvell Reese is a developmental prospect with huge upside, while David Bailey is rush-ready as a true pocket pillager," Zierlein wrote. "Rueben Bain Jr. brings unique power, while fellow Miami product Akheem Mesidor is the most skilled rusher in this class. Zion Young majors in block destruction as a run defender, and Malachi Lawrence is getting some buzz behind the scenes. This class figures to provide a strong number of future starters, with as many as 17 players poised to come off the board in the first three rounds, but the quality of depth will trail off on Day 3. The edge defenders will rule the first round."

The good news doesn't stop there. Zierlein highlighted the linebackers, another position of need for the Bengals, as the second best position group of the draft class.

"Off-ball linebacker became a consistently sparse offering in the draft over the last several years, but this is one of the strongest groups we've seen in a while," Zierlein wrote. "Sonny Styles could be a top-10 draft pick, which would mark the first time that's happened for the position since 2020, when the Arizona Cardinals took Isaiah Simmons eighth overall. Anthony Hill Jr. is a talented three-down option who could go on Day 1, while Jake Golday, CJ Allen and Jacob Rodriguez look like Round 2 selections as potential early starters. The linebacker group stays strong in Rounds 3 and 4, with decent depth stretching into the fifth round."

The Bengals will likely be eyeing the best player available at pick No. 10, with linebacker Sonny Styles and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. jumping off the page as two of the top options at these positions.

Later in the draft, specifically at linebacker, the class is loaded. In the second round, the Bengals could look to land somebody like Jake Golday, Jacob Rodriguez, or Anthony Hill Jr.

Way later in the draft, they could add Ohio State edge rusher Caden Curry, who's coming off a huge season in Columbus.

Either way, both positions are deep and loaded with talent. It would be a shock if the Bengals didn't add to both groups in the draft.

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